These Are The Starbucks Orders Your Favorite Celebs Swear By

Stars really are just like us. They buy Lucky Charms at Publix. They work at the Dunkin' drive-thru. They eat sushi in strip malls. And they get their caffeine fix at Starbucks.

Some stars keep it simple with black coffee. Others opt for sweeter Frappuccinos and iced teas. And one celeb in particular uses 14(!) Splendas—any guesses on who it is?

Let's be real: we're always curious to see what our favorite singers, actors, and reality stars are up to. We may never be able to attend the Met Gala, but we can drink Zendaya's favorite Starbucks order. So we've compiled data from insider reports, interviews, and paparazzi pics to find out what celebrities like to order at Starbucks. Spoiler alert: Lana Del Rey loves the Starbucks holiday menu as much as we do.

Pedro Pascal

The Last of Us actor broke the internet this year after it was revealed that he drinks six shots of espresso over ice.

Lana Del Rey

The singer (and Waffle House employee?) loves all things mocha. Multiple Reddit users have shared that they've served her venti hot mochas with whipped cream. And when it's available during the holiday season, she orders the peppermint version.

Bill Nye

Our favorite science guy is reported to drink tall coconut milk caramel macchiatos.

Kim Kardashian

Kim K told Ellen DeGeneres that she orders a white chocolate mocha with whipped cream in the smallest size possible. But she only takes a couple sips.

Ben Affleck

J-Lo's husband sometimes cheats on his beloved Dunkin' by grabbing a Frappuccino with whipped cream at Starbucks.

Chris Pratt

The Guardians of the Galaxy star told Ellen DeGeneres that he orders a black coffee with 14 Splendas at Starbucks.

Taylor Swift

Taylor's favorite drink is a caramel nonfat latte.

Ariana Grande

The Wicked star told Time magazine that she likes soy lattes. And surprisingly, she sometimes opts for a venti instead of a grande.

Harry Styles

The singer likes a vanilla latte with a shot of caramel cream.

Zendaya

Zendaya likes to order a venti iced matcha green tea latte with coconut milk.

Mahershala Ali

The Academy Award-winning actor allegedly orders two tall Pike Place roasts with room.

Olivia Rodrigo

The singer orders a grande iced matcha latte with coconut milk, four pumps of raspberry syrup, vanilla sweet cream cold foam, and strawberry puree mix into the cold foam.

James McAvoy

The Scottish actor orders a tall dark roast.

Khloé Kardashian

The reality TV star shared in an interview that she orders a venti seven-pump chai latte with no water.

Colin Firth

A Reddit user reports that they served Colin Firth a grande soy latte.

Nicole Kidman

The actress and star of the beloved AMC theater ad reportedly orders a triple grande skim wet cappuccino. Say that five times fast.

Charlamagne Tha God

A Reddit user revealed that they once served the radio host a tall matcha latte with coconut milk.

Amanda Seyfried

The Mamma Mia star is rumored to enjoy unsweetened Passion tea.

Rachel McAdams

Just like her Mean Girls co-star, Rachel McAdams loves unsweetened Passion tea. But she also adds lemonade.

Chris Hemsworth

The Thor star reportedly likes to drink iced tea at Starbucks.

