Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

If you're planning your Thanksgiving holiday and wondering whether or not your local Starbucks will be open to serve you a piping hot cup of coffee -- or a pumpkin-spice-flavored drink — before a long drive to visit distant relatives, you're not alone. However, you are in luck because most likely the majority of Starbucks will be open for Thanksgiving 2023. Although there has been no official announcement from Starbucks about their holiday hours this year, the chain coffee shop is typically open every day and remains open on holidays — as it did on Thanksgiving last year and Labor Day this year.

According to a Starbucks assistant store manager on Reddit, whether or not a store is able to stay open on the holiday depends largely on staffing and having enough workers willing to come in. So, if your local store is understaffed, they are more likely to close on Thanksgiving. It's also true that some Starbucks locations change their hours on holidays and may open later or close earlier. So, how can you find out if a specific store is open?

Check If Your Starbucks Is Open On Thanksgiving

To see if your local store will be open on Thanksgiving, you can always give them a call. However, according to Starbucks, the best method is to simply use the store locator or log onto the Starbucks app and check the hours of your closest store. In the app, you'll only be able to see one week of store hours at a time, so you will need to wait until the week of Thanksgiving to find out the specifics of the holiday hours.

If possible, it seems that most Starbucks locations try to stay open on all seven of their recognized holidays, which include New Year's, Martin Luther King Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. As an incentive for employees, the company also offers time and a half pay for those who choose to work on recognized holidays. If your local branch is open on Thanksgiving you may even be able to try out a drink from Starbucks 2023 winter menu which is rumored to be available starting in November.

