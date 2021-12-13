Is Starbucks Open On Christmas So Santa Can Bring You A Venti?

What is your favorite part of Christmas? Is it sitting by the tree? Opening presents? Spending time with your family? Curling up with a big, luxurious cup of your favorite hot beverage? Assuming it's the latter, you're probably someone who is committed enough to coffee that you'd leave the house on any day—including Christmas—to get your daily Starbucks. That means you're desperate to know whether or not Starbucks is even open on Christmas. Right?



Well, good news! Delish has reached out to Starbucks to inquire on that exact topic in the past, and got this response from a spokesperson:

Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the entire community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.

Just as with any other chain, we encourage you to give your local Starbies a call to confirm. It's likely that the hours will be shortened because of the holiday, and some locations may even close early. So if getting your daily caffeine injection is important to you, pick up the phone before the holiday.

Starbucks isn't your only option for coffee on Christmas day. Your local Dunkin' will most likely be open that day as well. Denny's, IHOP, and Waffle House are also sure bets for all your December 25 caffeine needs, too.

So! Now that we've established that, let's talk about what you're going to order that day. A classic? Something more festive, like a peppermint mocha? Oh, you have stuff to do other than worry about your Starbucks order days in advance? Are you sure? This seems pretty important, TBH. Well, OK, then. Bye.

