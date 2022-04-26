Starbucks and Nestlé Introduce New Non-Dairy Coffee Enhancers to Bring the Café Experience to Your Home with a Delicious Twist

By popular demand, Canadians can now make time in their busy day to stir up the sweet and dairy-free flavours of Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut Latte in their favourite coffee

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Starbucks and Nestlé are pleased to introduce two new non-dairy additions to its lineup of already popular Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers, which provide a delicious, rich and smooth textured taste to your coffee at home, inspired by a range of best-loved Starbucks® beverages. The two new flavours – Caramel Macchiato and Hazelnut Latte – are the first dairy-free flavours available in the range. Made with a blend of almond and oat, they can now be found in the refrigerated aisle of major grocery stores across Canada (828 ml, MSRP $7.99).

Deliciously Formulated by Popular Demand

The development and introduction of the new non-dairy flavours of Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers answers the demand for a plant-based alternative among the more than 28% of Canadians who turn to a liquid coffee enhancer to level up their daily cup.1

"Last year, Starbucks® Coffee at Home introduced Canada to its core range of Coffee Enhancers. The overwhelming success led to numerous inquiries on our social channels requesting a dairy-free alternative, and we are now excited to deliver this product to consumers," says Eryn Pasut, Marketing Director of Beverages at Nestlé Canada. "The two new non-dairy additions to the Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers lineup provide the opportunity for more Canadians to become a barista in their own kitchen with the comfort in knowing that they can choose a product to complement their diet and lifestyle."

Be Your Own Barista

As life is rapidly returning back to 'normal', Canadians are facing busy schedules while trying to find easy and quick ways to recharge and take time to indulge in moments of comfort. With Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers, consumers don't have to deprive themselves of their favourite coffee creations, just because they can't make it to a café. Being your own barista is now made easy: simply pour your favourite Starbucks® Coffee Enhancer to your coffee, stir and enjoy! The new non-dairy flavoured enhancers are only 30 calories per serving and includes the rich flavour and sweetness you enjoy in your café-curated coffee!

The new non-dairy additions to the Starbucks® Coffee Enhancer range include:

NEW Starbucks® Non-Dairy Caramel Macchiato: This sweet selection contains a blend of almond and oat with layers of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla flavour. Top with chocolate flakes or a caramel drizzle for a sublime Starbucks® café experience at home.

NEW Starbucks® Non-Dairy Hazelnut Latte: Another non-dairy pick, this coffee enhancer combines a blend of oat and almond with the rich flavour of hazelnuts for a nutty, tasty treat. Dial up the flavour by stirring it into your favourite dark roast coffee for a well-deserved break in your busy day.

In addition to the new flavours, Canadians can still enjoy one of the following original and popular flavours of Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers, made with real Canadian dairy!

Starbucks® Caramel Macchiato: Canadians can now get the classic and much-loved taste of Starbucks® Caramel Macchiato in dairy and dairy-free options to sweeten up their cup of java.

Starbucks® Cinnamon Dolce: This flavoured Coffee Enhancer was carefully crafted to elevate every cup with rich, sweet, and smooth cinnamon streusel flavours, so you can always look forward to enjoying a morning, afternoon or evening treat.

Starbucks® White Chocolate Mocha: Inspired by Starbucks® classic and delicious White Chocolate Mocha, this flavoured coffee enhancer was carefully crafted to enhance every cup with the rich, sweet, and smooth flavours of white chocolate. Simply shake well before use to elevate your cup of coffee.

Enhance Your Coffee…and your Community

Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers are proudly prepared in Canada. From product development to raw ingredients and packaging sourcing, Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers are produced locally from end to end by Nestlé. Manufacturing in Canada helps reduce CO2 emissions that result from longer transportation distances and ensures recipes are locally optimized for the ultimate Café experience at home.

For more information on the range of Starbucks® Coffee Enhancers, please visit: https://www.starbucksathome.com/ca/en-ca/campaign/starbucks-coffee-enhancers

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at Starbucks Stories or Starbucks.ca

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including LEAN CUISINE, NESQUIK, NESTLÉ GOOD START, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 13 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Nestlé has been in business for over 155 years and has been present in Canada since 1887. More information and details are available at www.corporate.Nestlé.ca.

For further information: Nestlé Media Line, (416) 218-2688 or Corporate.Affairs@ca.Nestlé.com

Strategic Objectives, Felix Lorrain-Hamel, (514) 226-9221 or fhamel@strategicobjectives.com

________________________________ 1 Homescan 3 years, period ending Aug 14, 2021

