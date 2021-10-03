Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ:SBUX) dividend will be increasing to US$0.49 on 26th of November. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Starbucks' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before this announcement, Starbucks was paying out 75% of earnings, but a comparatively small 50% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 45.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 62% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Starbucks Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.26 to US$1.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

We Could See Starbucks' Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Starbucks has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.8% per annum. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

We Really Like Starbucks' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Starbucks is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Starbucks (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

