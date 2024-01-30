Starbucks Menu Leak Teases Lavender Drinks And A Pastel Stanley Cup For Spring 2024

Hand holding an iced Starbucks drink with a blue sky background - Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Starbucks fans may be stuck in the winter doldrums like the rest of us, but they have plenty of reasons to be excited for spring. Instagram user @markie_devo recently leaked some of the drinks featured on the coffee chain's upcoming seasonal menu, and lavender is the order of the day. The floral herb is featured in an Oatmilk Matcha, a Frappuccino, and an Oatmilk Latte. What's more, Starbucks will also be rolling out new food items and merch, including a powder blue Stanley tumbler. Though no official word is out on the release, it is speculated to debut on March 7, 2024.

The use of lavender is a clear nod to the blooms that make spring so hopeful and pleasant after a long winter. Lavender also happens to pair well with coffee. The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte -- which is also available hot -- features Starbucks' blonde espresso, oatmilk, ice, and "the sweet subtly floral notes [of] lavender," which the post notes "come together for a latte with a springtime twist.'' If coffee isn't your jam, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha has matcha green tea blended with oatmilk over ice and is topped with sweet lavender cream cold foam. And the Lavender Crème Frappuccino features lavender and vanilla syrup, milk, and ice blended and topped with whipped cream.

Spring Flavors Continue At Starbucks

Starbucks' spring 2024 drinks - @markie_devo / Instagram

On the food front, the Starbucks springtime menu, elements of which were passed to Instagram's @markie_devo by a Starbucks employee, will include Siete kettle chips and "lime grain-free tortilla chips." Siete is a maker of kettle chips in a variety of colors which are all dairy, soy, gluten, and GMO-free. There's no word yet on the kettle chip flavors, but the company offers Sea Salt, Fuego, Chipotle BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Queso, and Chile Lime. The grain-free tortilla chips are made with what Siete calls "simple ingredients," such as cassava flour, chia seeds, coconut flour, and avocado oil.

For those seeking something sweet, Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds and Lemon Bliss Almonds are set to debut on the menu as well. The Stanley tumbler will likely be a must-have item, as the company's cup releases have always created quite a clamor in the past. According to the post, a powder blue, 40-ounce mug will roll out on April 9, 2024, along with a Starbucks-branded cold cup featuring a prism motif. March 7 will also see the launch of four new cold cups featuring a variety of colorful designs.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.