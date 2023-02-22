Starbucks' new line of coffee beverages has a spoonful of olive oil

Starbucks Oleato drinks blend coffee with a spoonful of Partanna cold pressed, extra virgin olive oil.

Starbucks is adding a spoonful of olive oil to its coffee.

The coffee giant is rolling out its new Oleato line in Italy this week and plans to bring it to Southern California this spring. The flavors will come to the United Kingdom, Japan and the Middle East later this year, the company announced Tuesday.

Starbucks cafes in Italy will offer three drinks infused with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil: Oleato Caffè Latte, Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The Partanna extra virgin olive oil is steamed with oat milk for the latte, shaken for the iced espresso and infused with vanilla sweet cream foam for the cold brew.

"The result is velvety smooth, delicately sweet and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture," the company said in a statement.

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan, meanwhile, will debut five Oleato beverages: Caffè Latte, Iced Cortado, Golden Foam Cold Brew, Deconstructed and Golden Foam Espresso Martini.

The lineup was inspired by a trip interim CEO Howard Schultz took last year to Sicily, where he learned about the "Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day," according to Starbucks.

He then began drinking a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil alongside his morning coffee and had the idea of mixing them together.

Schultz alluded to the new line earlier this month during an earnings call, describing the release as a "game changer."

"Now, there's going to be people who say, 'Olive oil in coffee?'" Schultz said in a statement. "But the proof is in the cup."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Starbucks introduces olive oil-infused coffee beverages in Italy