Starbucks Has a New Glow-in-the-Dark Tumbler for Spooky Sipping This Halloween

Now that Starbucks has released its 2020 fall menu, including the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, it’s time to snag a Halloween cup to sip out of. You can’t get much more appropriately creepy than the new glow-in-the-dark tumbler.

The cold cup has a bluish purple lid, a straw, and detailing, and the outside is covered in a black and white pattern with skull, moon, and bird designs. When you’re in the dark, the white parts glow an eerie green, so it’s just the spooky touch we look for during the season.

Though Instagram accounts @sirensaviors and @raindrop_resell have already spotted the cup in the wild, the official release is apparently in September. The venti cold cup holds 24 ounces, so it’s the perfect excuse to order a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew (as if we needed one).

Like with all of Starbucks specialty collections, this tumbler is expected to be around for a limited time. It’s sure to be a standout piece in your collection!

