Starbucks’ New Glass Tumbler Is Topped With a Gold Crown Lid for Royal Sipping

Just when we thought that Starbucks’ 2020 holiday collection was jaw-dropping, we can’t stop gawking at this new tumbler that’s fit for a king and queen! The royal cold cup has begun popping up at Starbucks China locations, and to say we want it is an understatement.

The tumbler, along with hot cups and mug versions, are apparently part of the 2020 Anniversary Collection that was released in September. The iridescent tumbler has a mermaid-like design and is topped with a gold crown, complete with a straw. Does anyone else suddenly feel like embracing their inner Meghan Markle?

Instagram account @cherryandv18 has also found the design in two hot cups. One is iridescent white with deep cut ridges and the other is white with the siren’s face. Both are topped with crowns, so sip with caution, because those points are no joke. Finally, the mug is iridescent like the tumbler and comes with a matching stirrer (to mix in that Salted Caramel Mocha Coffee Creamer, of course!).

We know, it’s going to take us a while to come to terms with the fact that the fancy cups are only available in China. There are options to buy them online, such as through eBay, but you’ll be paying a premium for the coveted cups. Honestly, it might be worth it.

