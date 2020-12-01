Starbucks Is Bringing Back Its Irish Cream Cold Brew So Iced Coffee Lovers Rejoice

From Delish

Update, December 1, 2020: It's baaaaaack! Just when we thought Starbucks was done sending out Christmas magic this year, they announced they were bringing back last year's fan-favorite: the Irish Cream Cold Brew.

This drink, for those who don't remember, is made with Starbucks Cold Brew coffee and Irish cream syrup over ice, topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a dusting of cocoa powder. It's perfect for those of us who drink iced drinks well into the dead of winter and it is just the right amount of sweet.

The drink will be available for a limited time at Starbucks stores across the U.S. and Canada so...oh, what's that? You're headed to the drive-thru now? Totally understandable! Be sure to wear a mask!!

Original, December 3, 2019: We all collectively lost our ever-loving minds a few weeks back when Starbucks' holiday drinks finally came back. But we also kind of had a feeling that something else would be coming down the pipeline. I mean, it's the holidays! It's the time for magic, duh! Well now we finally know that, yes, there is a new seasonal holiday drink at Starbucks this year and it's probably nothing like what you were expecting.

This year's holiday drink is an Irish Cream Cold Brew. Yes! Cold! It's an iced drink, people! It's made up of Starbucks Cold Brew and Irish Cream syrup which is then topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a dash of cocoa powder on top.

This isn't the first time Starbucks has had an iced holiday drink, as the chain rolled out the Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew in 2016, but still, this one feels like a totally new thing and it also seems like a huge high-five to year-round iced coffee drinkers.

We had a chance to try this new drink ahead of its release, and let me tell you...it's SO good. On first glance, it will remind you of the very delicious Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew from this fall, but in my opinion it's significantly less sweet in such a good way. I am an avid black coffee drinker and usually have to split one of these types of drinks with someone, but once I got this one, I didn't want to put it down. I drank the whole damn thing and did not share.

If you're a Bailey's or Irish Coffee fan like me, you'll find that it's pretty true to that flavor. It's not boozy, but that's A-OK with me...in this one case.

Although my heart is a teensy bit broken that it's not a bit more holiday-themed, this drink is pretty much a blank slate for customization, so I could see Peppermint syrup or another holiday flavor being a delicious addition.

This drink is available for a limited time starting now, so get on it before I drink them all!

