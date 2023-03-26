Here Are Starbucks' Easter Hours in 2023

Easter Sunday is one of our favorite days of the year, and all of the preparation leading up to to the holiday can be tiring. If you're the parent of little kids who wake up early to see if the Easter bunny has arrived, or if you are responsible for getting everyone in their Easter outfits and out the door in time for church, you might find yourself in need of a caffeine pick-me-up before brunch.

Before you head out to get your java, you’ll probably be wondering: "Is Starbucks open on Easter Sunday 2023?" We're here to inform you that the answer to that question is a qualified yes, though exactly when (and how) you can get that cup depends on where in the country you live.



"Store hours vary by location, and customers are encouraged to use the Starbucks Store locator to determine hours at their local stores," a Starbucks spokesperson told Country Living. We recommend you call your local store before you leave your house to make sure it's open normal business hours too. Also keep in mind that if your go-to Starbucks is in a Target, their stores are closed for the holiday.

That caffeine boost and sugar bolt are sure to jumpstart your day so you're all ready for the rest of the Easter Sunday festivities, whether you are joining a big egg hunt or hosting a big party for neighbors and friends, egg decorating or song-singing with your loved ones. Or perhaps it's a good year to take some stress out of planning and skip the cooking (yes, some restaurants are open on Easter Sunday for carryout or delivery).

