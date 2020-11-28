Starbucks Cyber Monday 2020: Buy a $20 gift card online, get free $3 eGift card. Plus, how to get a free drink.

Coffee lovers, take note: Starbucks has Cyber Monday deals, too.

This year, the Seattle-based coffee giant has two one-day-only deals, Monday, Nov. 30, both involving freebies.

Starbucks Rewards members who buy a grande or larger handcrafted beverage on the app using mobile order Monday will get a free drink coupon to redeem the following week, between Dec. 7-13.

According to the fine print, the one-time offer is not valid on purchases of hot brewed coffee or tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages or ready-to-drink beverages.

The free drink will automatically be loaded to the accounts of members who purchase a drink Monday and has a maximum value of $10. It can be redeemed at participating Starbucks locations.

Starbucks updated its loyalty program in September to offer more ways to pay and earn stars toward free drinks, food and other items. With the update, new and existing Starbucks Rewards members earn stars with credit or debit cards, cash or mobile payments in addition to gift cards.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company has been encouraging customers to use the Starbucks app to reduce the number of interactions with employees at stores by ordering and paying ahead.

Free Starbucks gift card promotion

Starbucks has a rare gift card promotion for Cyber Monday.

On Monday, buy one $20 Starbucks eGift card at Starbucks.com/gift and get a free $3 eGift card. Last year, Starbucks gave away $5 gift cards with a $20 purchase on Cyber Monday and there was a limit of one gift card deal per customer.

Starbucks for Life contest returns

The popular Starbucks for Life contest launches Tuesday, Dec. 1, and this year prizes totaling nearly $3 million are up for grabs through Jan. 4, according to the official rules.

Starbucks Rewards members can enter the annual contest for a chance to win one of five grand prizes – free drinks daily for 30 years, worth about $61,242 apiece.

Other prizes include a freebie at Starbucks daily for shorter periods of time, including a year, six months, three months and a month. Bonus stars, free drinks and discounts also will be awarded. Stars turn into free drinks and food items in the loyalty program.

Gameplays are earned on eligible purchases at participating stores with the Starbucks app or registered gift card. You can get a maximum of two plays per day plus bonus opportunities to earn additional plays.

Rewards members also can request "free entries" on the website without making a purchase.

Learn more about the contest and find contest terms at www.starbucksforlife.com.

