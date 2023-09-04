Starbucks Customers Are ‘Absolutely Devastated’ By Omission From Fall Menu

It's the most wonderful time of year! Even though a heat wave continues to sweep the nation, it is officially Pumpkin Spice Latte season, and Starbucks fans are beside themselves with excitement.

The PSL made its triumphant return for the 20th year and is joined by a lineup of special fall drinks, including the new Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, a new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato.

While fans are excited about these autumnal beverages, some customers are all about the food options at Starbucks. The special fall menu includes the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the new Baked Apple Croissant. What's missing from this lineup? The beloved Pumpkin Scone!

Starbucks shared the news of the fall menu on Instagram and were bombarded with inquiries about the missing scone. Disappointed fans left impassioned comments on the post:

"What happened to the pumpkin scone?"

"absolutely devastating 😭"

"I wait for the pumpkin scone every year 😫."

"I am so so upset about the scone! I’ve looked forward to them EVERY YEAR!!!"

"this is the most depressing news I think I’ve seen all year"

"are you guys kidding me!??! That was the only thing keeping me going this year!!"

A representative from Starbucks explained the decision to Country Living: "As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the items on our menu, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers and our business priorities. While we no longer offer the Pumpkin Scone, our baristas would be happy to recommend an alternative food item, such as the new Baked Apple Croissant."

Well, maybe next year? Until then, we'll be drowning our sorrows in PSLs.

