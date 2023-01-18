Starbucks Committed ‘Substantial’ Legal Violations To Defeat Union, Officials Say

Dave Jamieson
·4 min read
Starbucks Committed ‘Substantial’ Legal Violations To Defeat Union, Officials Say

Federal labor officials say Starbucks broke the law repeatedly during a union organizing campaign in Florida and should be forced to bargain with the workers there.

A regional director for the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against the company on Tuesday, asking that a judge take the rare step of issuing a “bargaining order” for the Starbucks store in Estero, Florida. Such an order would effectively throw out the results of an election in which workers voted 21-11 against unionizing in an initial tally last May.

The regional director, David Cohen, argued that the election was irreparably tainted by Starbucks’ actions, and that there was only a “slight possibility” that a do-over election could be run fairly. He said compelling Starbucks to bargain with the Estero workers was the only certain way to rectify the situation, given the company’s “serious and substantial violations.” 

Requests for a bargaining order tend to be reserved for what officials consider egregious cases of labor law violations.

Among other charges, Cohen alleged that Starbucks fired a worker because they were a lead organizer for the union, threatened to withhold raises and benefits if workers unionized, and carried out “closer than normal supervision” of workers to discourage them from forming a union.

“The unlawful conduct… followed immediately after [Starbucks] learned about the Union’s organizing campaign,” Cohen alleged. 

The next step is for the case to be heard before an administrative law judge, with both the union and Starbucks calling witnesses. Such cases can take months or years to be litigated, and are subject to appeals.

Starbucks denied the complaint’s allegations.

“We disagree with the merits of the Complaint and maintain that actions taken at our Estero store were in full compliance with the [law],” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We look forward to a full legal review of the matter.”

Starbucks Workers United has won roughly 80% of store elections held so far.
Starbucks Workers United has won roughly 80% of store elections held so far.

Starbucks Workers United has won roughly 80% of store elections held so far.

The new complaint is one of more than 20 that NLRB officials have brought against Starbucks over the past year, alleging a litany of “unfair labor practices” by the Seattle-based coffee chain. The union Workers United has organized well over 200 stores around the country since December 2021. None of the chain’s corporate-owned stores were organized until the effort began in Western New York.

Requests for a bargaining order tend to be reserved for what officials consider egregious cases of labor law violations. The NLRB’s prosecutorial arm has only sought such an order in one other Starbucks case, involving a store in Hamburg, New York, which was among the first to hold an election. Workers there voted 12-8 against the union.

On the whole, the union campaign, known as Starbucks Workers United, has put up strong numbers on store elections, winning 80% of the votes held through mid-December, according to recent data from the NLRB. The campaign prevailed in 269 elections and lost just 63. The company has around 9,000 corporate-owned stores.

This complaint highlights the worst of Starbucks’ anti-union tactics.Starbucks Workers United

Starbucks Workers United said in a statement that Starbucks was trying to “bully their way out of a union campaign.”

“This complaint highlights the worst of Starbucks’ anti-union tactics, from firing union leaders to interrogating workers about their union activity,” the campaign said. “We are glad to see that the NLRB is pursuing a bargaining order for this store, a necessary remedy in a situation like this.”

Starbucks Workers United has accused the company of illegally firing dozens of union organizers since the campaign began. Many of those terminations have been the subject of NLRB complaints, and in some cases board officials have gone to federal court seeking injunctions to put workers back on the job. A group of fired workers known as the Memphis 7 were reinstated by court order last year.

In the Estero case, Cohen said that a bargaining order for the store was appropriate because workers had made their desire for a union clear when a majority signed union cards. That occurred before the company fired a lead organizer and threatened to withhold raises and benefits, he argued.  

The labor board’s progressive general counsel, Jennifer Abruzzo, has pledged to make wider use of bargaining orders against employers. In 2021, the Biden appointee issued a memo to the agency’s regional directors recommending that they pursue the orders wherever they seem justified, one of several moves she’s made that have rankled employers. 

“It is so important that we utilize every possible tool we have to ensure that those wronged by unlawful conduct obtain true justice,” Abruzzo said at the time.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Herbert, Chargers go into offseason with plenty of questions

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert finally made it to the playoffs in his third year with the Los Angeles Chargers, only to see the season end again in excruciating fashion. Despite going 10-7 in the regular season, the Chargers will stew after blowing the third-largest lead in postseason history. The Bolts had a 27-0 second-quarter lead over Jacksonville in last Saturday’s AFC wild-card round game, only to collapse in the second half and fall to the Jaguars 31-30. “I think we’ve got a lot

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Raptors trade rumours: Jakob Poeltl among targets, suitors emerge for Fred VanVleet

    Speculation continues to swirl around the Raptors ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. T

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio and New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator position. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team do

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Heave Away's colourful voyage from sea shanty to hockey anthem

    Come get your duds in order 'cause we're bound to cross the water Heave Away, me jollies, Heave Away Enthusiastic hockey fans belted out those lyrics every time Team Canada scored a goal at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships in Halifax and Moncton in December and January. Since Team Canada's victory at the 2023 Championships, Heave Away, a high energy song performed by Newfoundland and Labrador trad-rock band The Fables, has been elevated to hockey anthem status. "It's simple, it's like