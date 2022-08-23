Starbucks closes Country Club Plaza store; one of first to attempt to unionize in KC

The Starbucks on the Country Club Plaza abruptly closed its doors permanently Monday afternoon, according to a letter posted outside the coffee shop.

“On August 22nd at 3:30 p.m., your Starbucks Country Club Plaza location at 302 Nichols Rd. will be permanently closing,” the sign said. “We would like to thank you for being part of our store community; you are the heart of who we are at Starbucks.”

The company didn’t give a reason for the closing of the store at 302 Nichols Road. Officials with Starbucks couldn’t be reached for comment.

A letter posted outside the Starbucks location on the Country Club Plaza, which was one of the first stores in the Kansas City area to attempt to unionize, says the store will close permanently.

The Plaza Starbucks was one of the first stores in the Kansas City area where staff announced plans to unionize following a nationwide trend of Starbucks stores unionizing.

Since then, staff at at least two area locations have won union elections, including an Independence location that in May became the first Starbucks store in Missouri to unionize. Meanwhile, Starbucks staff at Kansas City’s 41st and Main Street location won their election in June.