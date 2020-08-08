Starbucks CEO: Customers seek a haven of the 'safe, familiar, and convenient' during coronavirus

Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Kevin Johnson sees the disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic reshaping consumer behavior, and the tech-savvy executive is already pivoting the coffee chain for that future.

The coronavirus outbreak has buffeted Corporate America’s biggest giants — including Starbucks. The coffee giant saw its second quarter revenue drop 38% year-over-year as the pandemic forced store closures in its biggest markets, while lockdowns kept customers out of stores.

However, Johnson told Yahoo Finance in a wide-ranging interview that while the crisis “has disrupted all of our worlds, personally and professionally... it really is reshaping consumer behavior in some very significant ways.”

In theory, at least some of the new reality will revert to normal when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available. However, “for the near future, and I think for the next decade, we're going to see consumer behavior seek out things that are familiar, things that are convenient," this week on the heels of its fiscal third-quarter earnings results.

To be sure, Starbucks still sees a future where customers will seek "that third place connection," especially as more therapeutics for the virus are made available. With more than 32,000 stores worldwide, Starbucks has always promoted itself as a destination — or a "third place" between work and home.

But at least for now — with more of its clientele working from home and scores more unemployed — customers that seek those "safe, familiar, and convenient" experiences will bode well for the coffee giant, Johnson said. Those customers can choose from options like drive-thru, mobile order for pickup, contactless pickup, and the upcoming curbside pickup offering.

Meet the walk-thru

In mid-March, as the coronavirus took its grip, Starbucks suspended café seating and moved to a "to go" format in the U.S. Shortly thereafter, the chain pivoted to drive-thru and delivery only to adhere to social distancing rules.

Beginning in May, Starbucks began reopening its stores for mobile orders, entryway pickup, and in-store to-go orders. As of the end of June, 96% of Starbucks' U.S. stores were open, up from 44% at the start of the quarter. What's more, approximately 90% of the sales volume came either from the drive-thru or mobile order-and-pay during the period.

Recognizing this opportunity, Johnson recently detailed plans to transform Starbucks' stores by adding more drive-thrus and Starbucks Pickup stores — accelerating the coffee giant's initial transformation timeline of three to five years. The CEO stated that “urban core markets” are a big focus, using “walk-thru” options.

With in-store access closed due to the pandemic, cars would oftentimes line up out into the street, waiting to place an order at drive-thrus. To increase the throughput, Johnson said the company will deploy handheld point-of-sale devices for employees to take orders by walking through the line of cars.

Formerly called a Starbucks Pickup store, walk-thrus leave a much smaller footprint that requires the company to deploy less capital, but still offers the same beverages and food items found in a traditional store.

What that means for customers is using a mobile app to grab and go, Johnson explained. "And so we're going to blend these Starbucks Pickup stores with traditional Starbucks stores so that we can meet the very need states of consumers," he added.

The company plans to roll out more than 50 Pickup stores in the next 12 to 18 months, and several hundred over the next three to five years.

Embracing human-centered design

