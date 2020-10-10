Starbucks’ New Caramel Apple Delight Will Be Your Refreshing Fall Drink of Choice

From House Beautiful

Now that you have your glow-in-the-dark tumbler from Starbucks, you need an iced drink to go in it. There’s a new specialty drink called the Caramel Apple Delight that proves a cold drink can be appropriate flavors for fall.

The Starbucks West Side Cafe, located in Disney Springs, has unveiled new specials for the season. The one that really stood is the Caramel Apple Delight, which is made of the Kiwi Starfruit Refresher (that came out this past August) and apple juice. It’s topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle, and you can order it in iced or blended versions.

In addition to the Caramel Apple Delight, the Disney location is selling an Apple Pie Frappuccino and Pumpkin Pie Frappuccino. Both have been created by fans as part of the Starbucks secret menu, but now they’re official! The apple pie one consists of a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with apple juice and cinnamon dolce syrup that’s topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. For pumpkin pie fans, you can get the creation made of the Pumpkin Frappuccino with dark caramel that’s topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. It looks like you’ll have to make several trips to try them all!

Although these beverages don’t appear to be officially on the menu everywhere, you can probably get it at your local Starbucks. The drinks are all made with ingredients that are already part of the menu in one way or another, so if you’re really nice to your barista and say exactly what you want in your cup, you should be able to get it.

Sorry, hot drink lovers, but we think you’ll agree these drinks sound worth it to swap out your usual order. After all, they all have caramel drizzle involved, so there’s no way they can’t be good, right?

