The “Starbucks of Bubble Tea”, Kung Fu Tea, Scales Users and Increases Loyalty Thanks to a New Mobile App Developed by Digital Agency Blue Label Labs

The overhauled app simplifies the ordering process and the rewards system, delivering a superior user experience.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2022 / Blue Label Labs , an award-winning remote-first digital agency has helped the global restaurant chain Kung Fu Tea design and develop the closest thing a QSR can get to a superpower in the real world-an innovative new mobile app for iOS and Android.

How it all started:

Kung Fu Tea was a fast-growing bubble tea chain with an avid fanbase keen to experience the brand to the fullest, and the mobile app was no exception. Like many businesses, Kung Fu Tea opted for an off-the-shelf solution that allowed them to quickly and easily get a product to the market.

However, as demands grew from loyal customers and competition mounted, it simply didn't stack up and the company decided to look for a partner, Blue Label Labs, to develop their new mobile app.

The steps that led to the overhauled app:

Competition Analysis - Blue Label Labs conducted a deep-dive study of their competition to identify and understand what was working well for them and what wasn't. Interviews with current users - They also petitioned feedback from Kung Fu Tea's existing user base to uncover things they liked about the existing app and things they'd like to see. Tracking user behavior - Blue Label Labs integrated Segment and Mixpanel to identify cohorts as well as track and analyze user behavior. Increase performance - To better understand marketing campaign performance and collect user data from outside the app, Blue Label Labs utilized AppsFlyer to measure performance while preserving customer privacy. Backend - Blue Label Labs relied on the LevelUp API to power a loyalty program but with far more customization and interoperability with third-party providers than their standard, one-size-fits-all mobile app solutions.

When opening the new Kung Fu Tea app, several front-end elements changed.

#1 The ordering process has been simplified

The ordering process has been simplified with fewer steps and screens, reducing ordering time and confusion for customers. Blue Label Labs has also made the app much more friendly when users need to back up or change something.

Story continues

While previously, a customer would have to start their order all over again if they made a mistake (leading to a lot of abandoned orders), the new Kung Fu Tea app makes altering an order a breeze.

#2 The rewards system brings clarity and fun

The overhauled rewards system also brings clarity and fun to a program intended to help loyal customers make the most of their Kung Fu Tea experience.

As a tie-in with their motif, Kung Fu Teas rewards are now reflected in belts to indicate a customer's reward ranking.

This custom, flexible rewards system allows users to easily navigate and scroll through items, increase their in-app currency and redeem their rewards.

#3 The home screen amplifies important announcements

The new app's home screen also allows Kung Fu Tea to better communicate upcoming promotions, partnerships, and product launches to customers in a streamlined way.

It offers a user experience that is much more inviting and manages to arrange all the same elements (plus some found in the previous app's menu) in a much cleaner fashion.

Rather than static promo graphics, Kung Fu Tea now has a modular system that allows them to place more refined promotional links that customers can easily scroll through.

"Our brand has a very specific look and feel to it. Our style and overall approach are quite unique, which is why we felt our mobile app needed a major facelift" said Michael Wen, CEO of Kung Fu Tea. "We plan to do much more with our mobile app in the years to come and this is our first step in that direction as we continue our own digital transformation."

The new Kung Fu Tea app is currently in beta and launching soon to the general public on iOS and Android.

You can learn more about the new KFT mobile app in this deep dive post on the Blue Label Labs blog.

About Blue Label Labs

Blue Label is an award-winning, remote-first team of 100+ strategists, designers, and developers, operating around the globe, with offices in New York City, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Partnering with ambitious companies, brands, and founders, they build apps that truly transform businesses and connect meaningfully to the people that use them.

Images of the New Kung Fu Tea Mobile App

Blue Label Labs, Thursday, August 25, 2022, Press release picture

Blue Label Labs, Thursday, August 25, 2022, Press release picture

Blue Label Labs, Thursday, August 25, 2022, Press release picture

Blue Label Labs, Thursday, August 25, 2022, Press release picture

Media Contact

Company Name: Blue Label Labs

Contact Person: Matteo Gasparello

Email: matteo.gasparello@bluelabellabs.com

Country: USA

Website: https://www.bluelabellabs.com

SOURCE: Blue Label Labs





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713504/The-Starbucks-of-Bubble-Tea-Kung-Fu-Tea-Scales-Users-and-Increases-Loyalty-Thanks-to-a-New-Mobile-App-Developed-by-Digital-Agency-Blue-Label-Labs



