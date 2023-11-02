Starbucks beats quarterly sales estimates as US demand holds strong

A view shows a Starbucks logo at a Starbucks coffee outlet in New Delhi

(Reuters) - Starbucks beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, as steady demand for its pricey coffees and cold drinks in North America offset a feeble recovery in China.

Shares of the global coffeehouse juggernaut rose 3% in premarket trading.

Starbucks has benefited from a younger, more affluent consumer base despite the wider U.S. restaurant industry grappling with a slowdown as sticky inflation prompts people to rethink dining out.

Traffic at the coffee chain's U.S. locations jumped throughout the quarter, data from Placer.ai showed, and received a further boost from the fanfare around its iconic fall season staple, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, which returned to menus late in August.

Comparable store sales in the U.S. increased 8%.

While Starbucks had said China sales would come in similar to what it saw last quarter, it reported a 5% jump - much smaller than the 46% surge seen previously - suggesting that trends in the market were not recovering as robustly as expected.

Global comparable sales at Starbucks climbed 8% in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with analysts' expectations for a 6.56% rise, according to LSEG IBES data.

