Starbots Raises $2.4 Million for its robot battle NFT game.

Road Town, BVI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Starbots, the first-ever battle NFT game on Solana, has announced that it has successfully raised $2.4 million in a recently-concluded private funding round. This round of funding began in November and received support from notable names like Impossible Finance, Defi Alliance, Solar Eco Fund, Parsiq, OKEx Blockdream Ventures, TomoChain, Game Studio, LuaVentures, Kyber Network, Solscan, Kyros Ventures, BigCoin Capital, Good Game Guilds, TK Ventures,Quadhorn Guild, Real Deal Guild and others.





Besides seeing support from top VCs and companies, Starbots also features a high-impact advisory board which includes Bored Elon, the founder of MetaMars; Calvin Chu, the core builder at Impossible Finance; William Robinson, core Contributor of DeFi Alliance, and Long Vuong, the founder of TomoChain.



Inspired by Battlebots, Starbots creates an auto-battlebot game on the Solana blockchain, where users are able to constantly grind for new robot parts and switch them out continuously for in-game battles instead of having them lay around or be thrown back & forth on the marketplace. An additional fun factor includes unpredictable combat results, in cartoonish notion action. Started off with being one of the 10 projects to make it in the first DeFi Alliance's Gaming Cohort, Starbots has gained quite some attention from the crypto-game community.



“Starbots has a compelling game loop that was born for both web3's affordances and constraints. The team of veteran gamewrights rekindles the magic of childhood through robot smashing.” - William Robinson, Core Contributor of DeFi Alliance.

Calvin Chu from Impossible Finance shared: “Impossible is excited to support Starbots in its journey to create more upgradeable NFTs and give play to earn another level of customizability!”



“Starbots is extremely hyped to be receiving such great support from all the big names within the crypto space. Together, we look forward to changing the perception of a playable game on Solana, proving that it's possible to be having a play-to-earn game with attractive gameplay & incentives.” - Kien Vuong, CEO of Starbots.

With the conclusion of this funding round, Starbots is now looking towards its $BOT Triple IDO event which will be held in January 2022.







Starbots IDO Details:

January 10, 2022: Solrazr

January 11, 2022: Impossible Finance & LuaStarter.

TGE date: January 13, 2021.

More information can be found via Starbots Blog.



The first quarter of the year will also see the company hold its own NFT genesis sale as well as the launch of the PvP mode on testnet. In the second quarter of 2022, the PvP will be uploaded to the mainnet. More announcements are expected to come from the company in the near future.

About Starbots



Starbots is a robot battle NFT game on Solana where players can strategically assemble their own robots to win battles, complete missions, and conquer new lands.



