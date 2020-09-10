Star2Star Releases New Snom Products

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star, global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, today announced that they have added several new products from Snom Americas , a leading manufacturer of professional and enterprise IP phones to their extensive catalog of high-quality phones.



Snom products offer superb audio, sophisticated software, and the highest standards in audio and hardware engineering. Their attention to detail has led to improvements in audio quality with combined acoustic and VoIP signaling, processing delay, network delay, packet loss, and background noise-related issues. Snom products are designed for every business environment, supporting connectivity via Bluetooth®, Power over Ethernet, headsets, and LAN. Ease of use and deployment are a central design factor to make Snom products seamlessly integrated with any office workflow.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with Star2Star and look forward to bringing our industry-leading Snom solutions to their customers and partners,” noted Matt Hickey, Vice President of Sales at Snom and VTech. “This collaboration provides customers with reliable, cost-effective and flexible communication solutions that fit the specific needs of SMB and Enterprise.”

Snom Products added to Star2Star’s catalog include:

M100 SMB Mobility Solution M100 Base Station M10 Handset M10R Handset M18 Deskset

SIP Desksets D120 D717 D735 D785 D7 Expansion Module

Conference Phones C520 Conference Phone



“We are excited to offer expanded hardware selection to our existing inventory that includes Snom’s superior craftsmanship, elegant design, and cost effectiveness,” said Ali Rizvi, Director of Product Management at Star2Star. “Star2Star has sold Snom in the past, so we are looking forward to the opportunity to renew our relationship with them and offer new and improved devices to our partners and customers.”

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company's record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.

About Snom Americas

A leading premium brand for innovative professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom Americas provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business consumer experience through state-of-the-art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by industry-leading warranties and U.S.-based training and support. Snom Americas was launched in 2019, after the acquisition of the German VoIP leader Snom Technology GmbH by VTech Holdings Limited in 2016. The Snom Americas product line includes color desksets, cordless phones, wireless conference phones and public broadcasting systems.

Founded in 1976, VTech® is the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the US and the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool. It also provides highly sought-after contract manufacturing services. VTech’s mission is to design, manufacture and supply innovative and high-quality products in a manner that minimizes any impact on the environment, while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders and the community. For more information on Snom Americas, please visit www.snomamericas.com .

Casey O’Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com

VTech® is a registered trademark of VTech Holdings Limited. Snom® is a registered trademark of Snom Technology GmbH. Use of Snom by VTech is under license. The Bluetooth® wordmark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by VTech is under license.



