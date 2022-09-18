Dolphins WR Hill exits with cramps, returns and catches 2 bombs in 4th quarter vs. Ravens

Even cramps can’t slow down Tyreek Hill.

The star wide receiver exited with cramps in the third quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, then returned in the fourth quarter and promptly hauled in two bombs in the fourth quarter to complete a 21-point comeback in Baltimore.

The catches were Hill’s sixth and seventh of the game, and gave him his first 100-yard performance as a Dolphin.

Hill, 28, exited late in the third quarter, jogging back to Miami’s locker room at M&T Bank Stadium shortly after the Dolphins punted with 2:10 left in the period, and Miami quickly downgraded his status to questionable. When Hill left, the Dolphins trailed by two touchdowns and were trying to piece together a comeback, but superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson ripped off a 79-yard touchdown run on the third play of the Ravens’ ensuing drive to push Baltimore’s lead back to three scores.

Hill sat out the next drive and Miami scored to stay within striking distance. The Dolphins then forced a turnover on downs and Hill came back in with 9:11 remaining.

The receiver caught six passes for 48 yards before exiting and Tua Tagovailoa targeted him eight times in the first three quarters, then he caught two more passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in his first series after he returned. After Miami got another stop, Tagovailoa and Hill linked up for a 60-yard touchdown on the third play of the Dolphins’ next drive to tie the game with 5:19 left.

Hill made his debut for Miami last Sunday, catching eight passes for 94 yards — and running for 6 yards on one carry — in the Dolphins’ win against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. He quickly established himself as Tagovailoa’s favorite target — the quarterback threw to him 12 times — and helped to start transform Miami’s offense in Mike McDaniel’s first season as coach.

It’s what the Dolphins expected when they traded five picks to the Kansas City Chiefs, including its first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, to bring Hill to Miami Gardens. The Dolphins gave him a four-year, $120 million extension after pulling off the trade and paired him with fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to give Tagovailoa a cache of weapons unlike any he has had to this point in his career.

The 24-year-old, however, wound up shorthanded as he tried to put together a fourth-quarter comeback in Maryland.

While Hill was out, Waddle became the new go-to target for Tagovailoa, as he was as a rookie last season. The 23-year-old receiver set a new career high in receiving yards with his second 100-yard game.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. also left the game in the second half with a rib injury. Miami officially ruled him out in the fourth quarter.