Star Wars TV show Ahsoka unveils first LEGO set

Ahsoka minor spoilers follow.

The newest Star Wars TV show on Disney+, Ahsoka, has unveiled its first LEGO set.

The upcoming series brings back The Mandalorian's Rosario Dawson, the former Jedi apprentice to Anakin Skywalker, as she tries to restore order in the face of the Empire.

While we expected plenty of LEGOs to come from the show (much like they have with predecessors The Book of Boba Fett and Andor), the first Ahsoka set is actually based solely on the show's supporting characters.

Available for pre-order now for £18.99, the LEGO Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack features a battalion of the Republic's fighting force in one of their Clone Infantry Support Speeders.

There are four LEGO minifigures in this pack, including Captain Vaughn — a Republic commander who fought under the command of Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano against the Empire on Mandalore.

Captain Vaughn is ready for battle with the enemy, as he comes equipped with a signature helmet and blaster, as well as two stud shooters and a laser cannon.

The Clone Infantry Support Speeder also is decked out with two jetpack accessories for the Clone Troopers, three blasters for combat and a blaster rifle for Vaughn.

The LEGO Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Battle Pack offficially goes on sale on August 1, 2023, but you can place your pre-order now by clicking here.

Fans recently got their first look at Ahsoka in an extended trailer, which unveiled Sherlock's Lars Mikkelsen reprising his iconic animated role as villain Grand Admiral Thrawn in live-action.

Ahsoka will be streaming on Disney+ on August 23, 2023. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire Skywalker Saga are available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now, as well as on Disney+.

