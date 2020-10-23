Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge features actors reprising iconic roles

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is an upcoming virtual reality game that will feature some familiar faces.

The trailer depicts the player character being hunted down by the pirate Tara Rashin, who captures the player to collect a bounty put out by the First Order.

After making a thrilling escape down to the planet Batuu, players start a new adventure with two Star Wars icons: C3PO and Yoda.

ILMxLAB has confirmed that both characters will be played by their original actors — Frank Oz and Anthony Daniels have reprised their roles as Yoda and C3PO, respectively. Judging by the trailer, it appears the player will get involved with the Resistance via C3PO and explore a Jedi temple with Yoda.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is the latest example of Disney’s aggressive content strategy after it purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012. In just eight years, Disney has used the Star Wars license to launch five movies, three television shows and over a dozen video games.

The company has also been exploring virtual reality. When Star Wars: Squadrons was released on Oct. 2, Star Wars fans and VR enthusiasts alike were thrilled. It was the first Star Wars flight sim to be released in over 20 years (the last was X-Wing Alliance in 1999). Though Squadrons doesn’t require a VR headset to play, VR is how the game truly shines.

In 2019, ILMxLAB released part one of Vader Immortal, the first fully VR Star Wars game and exclusive to the Oculus Quest, Facebook’s signature VR headset. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will be the second game in this vein and will also be exclusively released for the Oculus Quest.

Star Wars: Tales from Galaxy’s Edge will be released on Nov. 19 for the Oculus Quest.

