‘Star Wars’ star says no, he’s not running for office in Johnson County, Kansas

This is not the Mark Hamill you’re looking for.

Mark Hamill, who famously portrayed Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, tweeted this week, clearing up confusion to say that no, he is not running for the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees. A candidate of the same name is campaigning to fill one of four seats on the board in the Nov. 2 election.

The actor, with 4.8 million Twitter followers, retweeted a post, which included a photo of a yard sign for the community college candidate that featured a GOP elephant, questioning whether he was running for office in Johnson County, Kansas, as a Republican.

He responded, “Fact Check: All TRUE except for the fact that I’m NOT:

- running for office

- a resident of Kansas

- a Republican

- interested in becoming a member of the Board of Trustees because I can’t afford the cut in salary

Other than that, this yard sign is 100% accurate.”

The Mark Hamill running for the JCCC Board of Trustees posted on Facebook afterward, “Thank you to the Star Wars version of Mark Hamill for giving me some good publicity.”

Nine candidates are on the ballot, with the top four vote-getters earning a spot on the board. The other candidates are incumbents Lee Cross and Paul Snider, as well as newcomers Dawn Rattan, Gerry Malnar, Jae Moyer, Joy Koesten, Martha Rose Davis and Wayne Sandberg.

Learn more about the election in Johnson County at jocoelection.org.