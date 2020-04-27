Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Land on Disney+ Two Months Early in May

Disney+ is making the coronavirus lockdown much more bearable for avid Star Wars fans.

The final film in the Luke Skywalker saga, The Rise of Skywalker, will be available to stream on Disney+ two months earlier than planned beginning May 4 — universally known as "Star Wars Day."

Fans will be able to watch all nine films in the Skywalker saga on the streaming service, as well as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. (Solo: A Star Wars Story is still only on Netflix).

The Rise of Skywalker, directed by J.J. Abrams, was released in theaters in December and grossed over $1.074 billion worldwide, but trailed The Last Jedi and The Force Awakens.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Lupita Nyong'o, Richard E. Grant, Kelly Marie Tran, and Keri Russell.

On "Star Wars Day," Disney+ will also release the series finale of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars — as well as an eight-episode docuseries about the inner workings of the streaming service's hit live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The docuseries, titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will be hosted by Mandalorian creator and executive producer Jon Favreau. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live-action series, and each episode will focus on a “different facet” of the show.

Episodes of the docuseries will drop every Friday until the end of June.

The Mandalorian‘s first season was released on Disney+ between November and December to rave reviews from critics. Plus, the show’s breakout star, dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans, shot to internet fame as the subject of many popular memes.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Emily Swallow and Omid Abtahi.

On the same day of the first season’s finale in December, Favreau confirmed on Twitter that the show’s second season would be coming to Disney+ in Fall 2020.