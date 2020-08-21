Candyman lands on the cover of Total Film magazine’s new issue – on sale now!

Candyman is set to finally get the sequel it deserves, almost three decades after its 1992 debut. The aptly titled Candyman follows on from the original film, ignoring the ’90s sequels.

In the new movie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) plays artist Anthony, who has a personal connection to the events of the original film. Horror supremo Jordan Peele is producing, while Nia DaCosta directs.

Inside the new issue of Total Film magazine, the cast and director discuss the reasons for following up an iconic genre classic. Plus, the original Candyman, Tony Todd, speaks!

On shelves (real and digital) from August 21, the new issue also features a huge horror preview, featuring all the essential scary movies coming your way, plus The King’s Man, Enola Holmes, Charlie Kaufman and the worst movies ever made.

Read on to find all about the issue!

Candyman cover story

A reimagining of one of the scariest – and most politically charged – genre movies ever made, the new Candyman is a horror for the Black Lives Matter era. Director Nia DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris discuss terrors new and old, imagined and all too real…

Saint Maud

TF’s Horror Special continues… Saint Maud wowed festival audiences, made critics rejoice and sparked a bidding war for distribution. First-time writer/director Rose Glass explains to Total Film just how she did it and hands out tips for any would-be filmmakers…

The New Mutants

Total Film's Horror Preview includes details on all of the upcoming genre movies you need to see, including the Stephen King inspired X-Men spin-off, plus Relic, She Dies Tomorrow, Antlers and much more. Plus, an expert explains how to make movie gore.

The making of The King’s Man

Despite a huge time jump, a wartime backdrop, and a complete cast shake-up, prequel The King’s Man is still cut from the same cloth as its predecessors, as director Matthew Vaughn and his cast tell Total Film…

On set of Netflix’s Enola Holmes

