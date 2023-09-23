Star Wars: Norfolk man spends over a year building R2-D2

People have lots of things in their garages, but not many can boast 15 life-size droids.

Jason Harris, from Norwich, spent 18 months learning to build and animate robots.

The 52-year-old takes them to conventions, uses them for charity fundraising, and visits schools to teach robotics.

"I've had people in tears… they can't believe they've met a real-sized R2-D2," he said.

As a child, Mr Harris loved making models from kits. When his son asked if they could build an RD-D2 together, he told him he would not know where to start.

"Next thing you know, you've got a full-sized R2-D2, and 12 months have just gone," he said.

"It took another six months to actually learn how to do the electronics and put them in."

The body of the R2-D2 replica was 3D-printed in small pieces, then sanded and glued together before painting.

It can drive around, dance, and even display messages on a screen.

"When you start to do things like that, you think, 'What else can I do?'," said Mr Harris.

Since finishing the project, IT engineer Mr Harris has spent his evenings and weekends building 14 more robots, including a few replica Daleks, all in his garage.

Mr Harris said his wife was "secretly impressed" by his creations, while his daughter called him "the robot man".

The droids visit conventions and schools around the country for photo opportunities and lessons in robotics. The R2-D2 replica is visiting NorCon, at Norwich Showground this weekend.

Mr Harris has auctioned several robots off for charity and said they were prizes that "draw a good amount of attention".

He said: "Prizes like a droid, people don't get often."

