Star Wars: May the fourth be with you! Tenth film in series is announced

A new Star Wars film has been announced - the twelfth instalment in the epic franchise - and it will be written and directed by Taika Waititi.

Fresh from winning an Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, he will team up with 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Waititi, who is also famous for directing Thor: Ragnarok, is not new to Star Wars. He directed the final episode of the first series of The Mandalorian.

The announcement has been made on a date close to the hearts of Star Wars fans, for whom "May the fourth be with you" has become an annual greeting - a play on the phrase "may the force be with you", of course.

At the same time, it was revealed a new Star Wars series is being developed for Disney+, with Russian Doll showrunner Leslye Headland at the helm.

There are already at least three spin-offs series of the franchise, including The Mandalorian, one focusing on Cassian Andor and another following Obi-Wan Kenobi.

It is not yet known when either of the projects will reach audiences.