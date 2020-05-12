'Star Wars': Mark Hamill explains why we've seen the last of Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Mark Hamill returned to play Luke Skywalker in the recent Force Awakens trilogy after a hiatus of more than 30 years since Return of the Jedi.

But the actor has confirmed that despite new chapters being in the pipeline for the long-running space saga, he's hung up his cloak and lightsaber for good.

Asked by Entertainment Weekly if he'd consider reprising the role – presumably as a force ghost – any time in the future, he was pretty emphatic.

“Oh, I can't imagine that, no,” he said.

“I had a beginning, middle, and end. Those films gave me far more than I ever expected when we started out so it's never even occurred to me. My farewell was in Episode IX and it was bittersweet.

Hamill in The Rise of Skywalker (Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

“I love all those people and I certainly have affection for George and the character he created. I'm full of gratitude for what it has given me and my career but I don't want to be greedy. There are still so many more stories to tell and so many great actors to tell them, they don't need me.”

However, that's not to say that he's done with Star Wars on a fan level.

He added: “I think they have a wonderful advantage on The Mandalorian in that it's economical storytelling. They don't have the burden of delivering a gigantic special effects extravaganza like the films had to do.

“It sort of gets back to the basics of George envisioning it as a western in space. It has that tone of a Sergio Leone Western.

“I'm very impressed with it and to me, a very smart move on their part because you can't keep trying to top...It's like the superhero movies that have to deliver these gargantuan epics. And with The Mandalorian, they can concentrate more on the characters and the storytelling. I think it's excellent.”

The Mandalorian is reportedly set to return for its second season on Disney+ in October.