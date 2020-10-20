Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans get a special look at season two ahead of its release on Disney +

Fans were delighted to get a special look at season two of The Mandalorian ahead of its release on Disney+ later this month.

The one-minute clip aired last night (19 October) during Monday Night Football in the US, and offered viewers a better idea of what to expect from the forthcoming series.

The video builds mostly on content previously seen in the trailer for the hit show’s second season.

It features otherworldly landscapes, fast-paced action scenes, and impressive special effects typical of the Star Wars franchise. In one instance, the Mandalorian says of Baby Yoda: “Where I go, he goes.”

The Disney+ original series is set in the Star Wars universe and follows the story of lone bounty hunter Din Djarin.

View photos Gina Carano as Cara Dune in Disney+'s Star Wars spin-off 'The Mandalorian'Disney+ More

Earlier this week, the show’s creator Jon Favreau said he is “definitely” open to the idea of turning the Star Wars spin-off into a film franchise.

While many productions were halted due to coronavirus-related filming restrictions, The Mandalorian was able to wrap shooting before lockdown measures were enforced.

The Mandalorian was recently feted with 15 nominations in the 2020 Emmy awards, including a nod for Outstanding Drama Series. The series took home seven awards in total.