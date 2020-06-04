'Star Wars' team hails John Boyega as real-life hero for moving protest speech

John Boyega delivered an emotional speech at a protest against police brutality. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Star Wars actor John Boyega, who plays Finn in the Star Wars franchise, gave an incredible off-screen performance Wednesday.

The actor was one of the many celebrities who joined global protests of police brutality against black people, following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed while in police custody after one officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were fired and charged with aiding and abetting a second-degree murder.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Boyega participated in a London protest at Hyde Park, where he delivered an inspiring and emotional speech.

“Black lives have always mattered,” Boyega, who was born in the city, said in part. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

“Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting,” @johnboyega just told #BlackLivesMatter protesters in London’s Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/P49cbwIp6P — Haley Ott (@haleyjoelleott) June 3, 2020

Boyega struggled to speak at times because of the importance of what he had to say.

"Every black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you are black," Boyega added, occasionally stopping to fight back tears during the speech. "You remember. Every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black."

Story continues

He encouraged people to make the moment “as peaceful as possible,” because, “they want us to mess up.”

Boyega also indirectly mentioned Star Wars. At one point he said, “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*** that.”

He needn’t have worried, because he quickly received support from the Star Wars team, who shared the full video of his speech.

Actor and director Jordan Peele cheered him on as well, saying, “We got you, John.”

Boyega’s last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, is expected to be his final one for the franchise.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: