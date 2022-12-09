'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Receives an Official Reveal Trailer

At this year's The Game Awards, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts, and Lucasfilm Games shared an official reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Serving as a follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the upcoming title chronicles the next chapter in Cal Kestis' saga.

In the trailer, Kestis is shown as a mature Jedi Knight following a five-year time skip. While evading the Empire with his droid companion BD-1 by his side, the Jedi must join forces with new and old allies on his ongoing quest across the galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will introduce exciting new gameplay with numerous combat stances to enhance gameplay. Kestis is shown using Dual Lightsabers and a new Crossguard stance for combat options that elevate the action for gamers.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor evolves the gameplay, story, and exploration from Fallen Order in every way," said Stig Asmussen, game director, Respawn. "Responsive and powerful combat makes players feel like a true Jedi Knight, with new lightsaber skills and Force abilities that add additional layers of strategy to each enemy encounter, and worlds that are filled with environmental challenges that must be overcome to unveil the mysteries within."

Watch the reveal trailer above and look for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to be available for Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, Sony PlayStation 5, and PC via the EA app, Steam, and Epic Games Store for $70 USD March 17.

