'Star Wars' actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill reunite to back Fauci, absentee voting in new Lincoln Project ads

It’s not exactly the Star Wars reunion we were expecting, but we know never to look a gift tauntaun in the mouth. Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill are narrating a pair of new election ads produced by The Lincoln Project, a conservative group fiercely opposed to President Trump’s re-election. Released just in time for Election Day, these spots are designed to take a parting shot at the Trump campaign’s so-called “Death Star,” so it only makes sense that experienced Empire-topplers Han Solo and Luke Skywalker are making that last (Kessel) run.

Ford narrates a minute-long ad extolling the virtues of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has emerged as the most trusted voice on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As a result, he’s frequently been criticized by Trump supporters and the president himself, who recently suggested that he may fire the well-regarded immunologist should he win another term in the Oval Office.

In The Lincoln Project’s spot, Ford makes the case for why Fauci should keep his job, describing him as someone who has “served the American people tirelessly, honorably and selflessly,” across multiple administrations, both Republican and Democrat. “Tomorrow, you can fire only one of them,” the former galactic smuggler says. “The choice is yours.” Somewhere, Brad Pitt is no doubt smiling as he listens to his Devil’s Own co-star stick up for his Saturday Night Live alter ego.

Meanwhile, Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker discusses the importance of honoring absentee ballots in the Lincoln Project’s second spot. Turning the clock back to the American Revolution, Hamill — who, unlike Ford, appears on camera during the ad — describes how the country’s founders failed to stamp out the tyranny of slavery, resulting in the Civil War less than a century later. “Never before had the truth been so clear: elections have consequences,” the actor says, noting that Abraham Lincoln made it possible for Union soldiers serving on the frontlines of the conflict to vote in the crucial 1864 Presidential elections. “This is how absentee voting began, sent from the bloody battlefields across the nation.”

Fast-forwarding to the present day, Hamill cautions that “tyranny is looking for a new foothold.” Pointing out that Trump has openly called for only the ballots received by Nov. 3 to be counted, the actor notes that would disenfranchise the many voters — including those in the military — whose ballots might arrive after Election Day despite being postmarked earlier. “Donald Trump doesn’t get to decide the future of America’s leadership — the American people do,” says Hamill. “Make every vote count and count every vote.”

While this doesn’t entirely make up for the lack of an on-screen Han and Luke reunion in the Star Wars sequels, fans are happy to hear that the old Rebels are still involved in galactic politics.

Trump lost the Star Wars Nerdverse.https://t.co/5xfOnGNFSi — RealLegend (@RealLegend104) November 3, 2020

Mark Hamill. Harrison Ford... The Force is strong with The Lincoln Project. pic.twitter.com/P8jrbuoNjy — Maria Maria 👀 (@CyMariaPR) November 3, 2020

Han Solo and Luke Skywalker know what’s up. Kudos to #HarrisonFord and @HamillHimself for lending their voices to this very important fight - https://t.co/UxlVg0rhnt — Mark Walters (@markwalters74) November 3, 2020

The Lincoln Project has Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford doing Anti-Trump/ Pro-America ads.



The Force is with us. pic.twitter.com/66oGRpw70n — Fire Trump #VoteBlue🌊 (@BidenWon2020) November 3, 2020

The Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill ads are the only Lincoln Project content I will co-sign. — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@AD_Strider) November 3, 2020

Memo to the Lincoln Project: since the election isn’t expected to end on Election Day, there’s still time to get Frank Oz to lend his Yoda wisdom to one more spot. Trust his voice, we do.

