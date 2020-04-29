Star Wars' Harrison Ford apologises after new runway incident with his plane

Photo credit: Ian Gavan - Getty Images

From Digital Spy

Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor Harrison Ford has been involved in a new incident with his plane.

Ford, piloting a small aircraft, crossed a runway where another plane was departing at Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles County last Friday (April 24).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was no danger of a collision and no-one was injured in the incident.



"The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing," a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac - Getty Images

"He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologised to [air traffic control] for the error," Ford's representatives added in a statement.

"The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No-one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

Ford has held a pilot licence for over 20 years and has been involved in a few incidents while piloting his aircraft over the years.

While training in 1999, he crashed his helicopter in Santa Clarita and both he and his instructor amazingly walked away from the accident.

Photo credit: Al Seib - Getty Images

Related: Harrison Ford reveals why Indiana Jones 5 has taken so long to be made

Back in 2015, Ford was piloting a vintage fighter plane when he had to make an emergency landing, crashing the aircraft into a California golf course after experiencing engine trouble shortly after takeoff.

He suffered from a broken pelvis and broken ankle as well as cuts and bruises.

There was also a terrifying near-miss in 2017 when Ford mistakenly landed his plane on the taxiway rather than the runway at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The FAA required Ford to take awareness training after the 2017 incident, but did not reprimand him.

