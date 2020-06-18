Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back gets cinema re-release and incredible new posters to mark 40th anniversary

null

Yes, we’re getting old. Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back turned 40 last month. To mark the landmark anniversary, it’s getting a 4K cinema re-release and some fantastic posters to adorn one of the four walls you've been busy staring at these past few months. Wallets at the ready…

In a move designed to tempt the public back into UK cinemas, Vue will be showing Empire Strikes Back once its cinemas re-open, presumably in early July. Variety also reports that Disney is shopping around several more of its classics in a bid to build up confidence with consumers before the likes of Mulan and Tenet hit later that month.

To tempt audiences further, Empire Strikes Back will be the crisp 4K version, previously only available to those with a Disney Plus subscription or physically on Blu-ray. For those who haven’t caught the 4K version of Empire Strikes Back in particular, it’s immediately noticeable that the colours are far more naturalistic and less smudged, while the overall image quality is cleaner and clearer than it’s ever been in the four decades prior. Arguably, it’s the definitive way to watch, whisper it, the best Star Wars film.

The posters by Matt Ferguson – who also designed the front cover of sister publication SFX magazine’s latest issue – carry a similarly quality evolution of a classic (H/T Collider). In this case, the OG posters are gone, in their place these 40th-anniversary posters which feature Darth Vader looming large and flanked by the Empire’s advanced weaponry.

You can even buy these now – while stocks last. They start at $65 on Bottleneck Gallery.