'Star Wars' Dress Worn by Carrie Fisher Anticipated to Fetch $2 Million in Auction

The iconic gown worn by Fisher in the original 1977 film is among rare movie items up for sale this month through Propstore Auction House

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Force May Be With You if you have millions of dollars to spare. One of Carrie Fisher’s iconic Princess Leia dresses from Star Wars is now up for auction.



Offered through Propstore Auction House, the all-white floor-length costume, worn by the legendary Fisher in the 1977 sci-fi epic, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, is estimated to sell between $1 million and $2 million dollars.

Described as the "Matched Ceremonial Dress Costume," it is the gown Fisher wore at the conclusion of Star Wars. The dress, made of lightweight cream silk fabric, also features a hidden zipper along its side and a hook-and-eye fastener on the white shoulder. It’s believed to be the only Leia costume still in existence from the original film. The three-day auction is set to take place from June 28 to June 30 in Los Angeles.



Other classic looks worn by Fisher in the Star Wars original trilogy have been auction house favorites over the years. In 2015, the gold bikini or Jabba the Hutt palace “slave” costume featured in the 1983 Star Wars sequel The Return of the Jedi, sold for $96,000 at auction.

Lucasfilm Ltd/Everett



On Mother’s Day, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd remembered the legendary actress and author— who died in 2016—by posting a lengthy Instagram post honoring Fisher.



"Even though I've been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own, the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother's Day is her," Lourd, 30, wrote of the Star Wars icon. "Even though it's been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day - not mine. But as the day goes on, I remember it is my day too now."

On May 4, internationally known as Star Wars Day, Lourd was also on hand when Fisher was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Flanked by Mark Hamill plus C-3P0 and R2D2 for the event, Lourd paid further tribute to her mom through her own wardrobe.

David Livingston/Getty Images Billie Lourd

Lourd wore a graphic-print dress with Fisher as Leia featured on it and accessorized her look with a Star Wars manicure. Among her space-themed black nail polish, Lourd had two accent nails, one featuring a portrait of Princess Leia and a second nail with a symbol of the Rebel Alliance.



That day, Lourd shared the anecdote with the crowd that her mother said you weren’t famous until you were a PEZ dispenser. Lourd countered that she didn’t believe you were famous until you had your own star.

"Like most kids, I grew up thinking my mom was a little bit — okay, a lot — embarrassing," Lourd continued. "She tried to alter my opinion by showing me this cool movie she was in, Star Wars. I don't know if any of you've ever heard of it.”



Lourd finished by adding she now realizes her mom was not only precious and loved by her family, but by everyone who encountered her.



"My mom was glitter," Lourd shared. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."

