All the Star Wars on Disney+ UK and everything that's missing

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Credit: Fox/Lucasfilm)

Disney has launched Disney+ in the UK.

One of the crown jewels of the service is Star Wars, with Jon Favreau’s new live action series The Mandalorian being the headline act. But there’s more to Star War Disney+ beyond Baby Yoda.

Here’s all the Star Wars you’ll find on Disney+ UK at launch.

Star Wars films on Disney+

Leia plays a pivotal role in Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker with Billie Lourd (R) sharing scenes with her late mother (Credit: LucasFilm)

From 1977’s A New Hope all the way up to 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, Episodes 1-9 of Star Wars are available to stream on Disney+: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Also available are both live action Star Wars spin-off films Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was added on 4 May, 2020.

Empire of Dreams, a feature length documentary about George Lucas’s original trilogy released in 2004 is also on there and well worth a watch. 2008’s animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars is on there too.

Star Wars films not on Disney+ UK

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 23: THE THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL. From left: Art Carney as Saundan and Patty Maloney, as a Wookie named Lumpy. Image dated August 23, 1978. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Unfortunately the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special will not be on Disney+. George Lucas has completely disowned the ill-judged TV special and it remains locked up in a high security vault somewhere, and will probably never see the light of day again.

Also absent are the two Ewok spin off movies The Ewok Adventure (1984) and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor (1985).

Star Wars series on Disney+ UK

All aboard! The Child and the Mandalorian. (Disney)

The Mandalorian is a Disney+ exclusive and all eight episodes of the first season are available now. The popular animated series The Clone Wars is also on there in full, including the new series.

A new documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian about the making of hit series launched on 4 May, with new episodes weekly. The first season of Star Wars: Resistance was also added.

The full list of shows on Disney+ is below.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (episodes launching weekly)

Star Wars: Resistance (S1)

LEGO STAR WARS: DROID TALES (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-5)

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FREEMAKER ADVENTURES (SHORTS) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-5)

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FREEMAKER ADVENTURES (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-13)

LEGO STAR WARS: THE FREEMAKER ADVENTURES (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 14-26)

LEGO STAR WARS: THE RESISTANCE RISES (SHORTS) (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1

STAR WARS FORCES OF DESTINY (SHORTS) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-16)

STAR WARS FORCES OF DESTINY (SHORTS) (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 17-32)

STAR WARS REBELS (SHORTS) (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-4)

STAR WARS REBELS (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-15)

STAR WARS REBELS (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 16-37)

STAR WARS REBELS (YR 3 2016/17 EPS 38-59)

STAR WARS REBELS (YR 4 2017/18 EPS 60-74)

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS - THE LOST MISSIONS (2014/15 EPS 1-13)

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS (YR 1 2008/09 EPS 1-22)

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS (YR 2 2009/10 EPS 23-44)

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 45-66)

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS (YR 4 2011/12 EPS 67-88)

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS (YR 5 2012/13 EPS 89-108)

Star Wars series missing from Disney+ UK

The 1985 animated series Droids is not on Disney+ at launch. Featuring the voice of C-3PO, Anthony Daniels, 13 episodes and an hour-long finale were made.

Specials also on Disney+

STAR WARS: THE NEW YODA CHRONICLES - CLASH OF THE SKYWALKERS

STAR WARS: THE NEW YODA CHRONICLES - RAID ON CORUSCANT

STAR WARS: THE NEW YODA CHRONICLES - DUEL OF THE SKYWALKERS

STAR WARS: THE NEW YODA CHRONICLES - ESCAPE FROM THE JEDI TEMPLE

STAR WARS: THE NEW YODA CHRONICLES - RACE FOR THE HOLOCRONS

