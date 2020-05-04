May the Fourth be with you: Here are the best Star Wars deals from across the internet

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

May the Fourth Be with You—Star Wars Day. (Photo: Getty Images)

Today is May 4th, also known as Star Wars Day. For the uninitiated, May the Fourth is a play on “May the Force be with you,” one of the most iconic lines from the franchise, and it’s a day to celebrate all things Star Wars.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For those partaking in intergalactic festivities, we rounded up the best Star Wars deals from across the web. So if you’ve been eyeing that Star Wars mug or Darth Vader fitness tracker, now is the time to pick one up and show off your alliance.

Shop the Star Wars deals below— and may the force be with you.

Watch the entire Star Wars Saga on Disney+ right now. (Photo: Getty Images)

As of May 4, Disney has added Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to their streaming service, Disney+. This means all nine movies in the complete Skywalker Saga are now available to stream for the first time ever, all in one place.

Want even more? All seven seasons of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated TV series are on Disney+ too, as well as the first season of The Mandalorian. Additionally, the Mouse House added Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series on the making of the hit TV show, if you’ve ever wondered how filmmakers brought Baby Yoda to the small screen.

Shop it: Disney+: The Entire Galaxy, Free with seven-day trial (starting at $7 per month), disneyplus.com

Say good morning with this Star Wars mug. (Photo: Amazon)

There’s nothing like the first cup of coffee in the morning. However, if you’re a Star Wars fan, nothing beats drinking your morning cup of joe in this heat-activated Star Wars mug. When you pour hot coffee (or any hot beverage for that matter), colorful lightsabers from Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu and more will magically appear on the mug.

Story continues

Bring BB-8 into your home. (Photo: Williams-Sonoma)

Even if you’re not a member of the Resistance, you’ll love this adorable BB-8 Instant Pot. The 7-in-1 tool functions as a pressure and slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer. The mini size is perfect for side dishes and veggies. Not a fan of BB-8? You can get an Instant Pot emblazoned with a Stormtrooper, Chewbacca, or even Darth Vader.

Shop it: Star Wars Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. Pressure Cooker, BB-8, $60 (was $80), williams-sonoma.com

Save 15 percent on Star Wars smartphones cases. (Photo: OtterBox)

Show off your devotion to the fandom with these durable Star Wars smartphone cases from OtterBox. Compatible with Apple iPhone 7 Plus and up, as well as Samsung Galaxy S9 and up, the cases are made from synthetic rubber and polycarbonate and feature the franchise’s most iconic characters, including Darth Vader, R2-D2, Boba Fett, Kylo Ren, BB-8, and more.

For Star Wars Day, you can get 15 percent of all Star Wars smartphone cases with prices starting at $48.

Shop it: OtterBox, Get 15 percent off Star Wars smartphone cases, otterbox.com

From A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker. (Photo: Amazon)

From A New Hope to The Rise of Skywalker and all the films in-between, Ultimate Star Wars, New Edition: The Definitive Guide to the Star Wars Universe is the most up-to-date resource for everything Star Wars. This reference book features stunning photography, as well as keen insights into the making of every Star Wars movie, TV show and video game—so you can know more about every character, vehicle, world, alien species and more.

Shop it: Ultimate Star Wars, New Edition: The Definitive Guide to the Star Wars Universe, $16 (was $40), amazon.com

Deck out your gaming desktop with these goods from Razer—save 10 percent for Star Wars Day. (Photo: Razer)

If you’re a gamer (or just a huge Star Wars fan), you’ll be happy to know that Razer has a number of Stormtrooper Edition desktop peripherals on sale. For Star Wars Day, save 10 percent on Stormtrooper-themed computer keyboards, mice, mousepads and gaming headsets.

Shop it: Razer, Get 10 percent off Razer’s Stormtrooper Edition line, starting at $31, razer.com

Greeting from The Child. (Photo: Funko Pop!)

One of the most popular — and newest — Star Wars characters is now available as a Funko Pop. The Mandalorian’s The Child can watch over you while stirring up mischief. He’s just as mysterious as he is cute. Get one for just $9 (was $11) before it sells out, which it will.

Shop it: Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian—The Child (Baby Yoda), $9 (was $11), amazon.com

Stay fit and save with Star Wars Legacy Saga Series fitness trackers. (Photo: Garmin)

Garmin has two fitness trackers from its Star Wars Legacy Saga Series on sale. For Star Wars Day, you can pick up a Darth Vader (45mm) or Rey (40mm) fitness trackers (or both) for $300, or $100 off. Both are compatible with either Android or Apple iPhone, while they offer up to eight days (yup, that’s days and not hours) of battery life on a single charge. Now you can track your steps, heart rate, calories burned, sleep cycle and more, while also showing your love for either the Dark Side or the Light Side of the Force.

Shop it: Garmin, Get $100 off Star Wars Legacy Saga Series fitness trackers, garmin.com

Check out more Star Wars deals for May the 4th:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.