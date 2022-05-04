Star Wars Day: Mark Hamill, Bob Iger And Disney Celebrate May The Fourth

Tom Tapp
·2 min read

The high priest of May the Fourth, Mark Hamill, has been doing a three-day walkup on Twitter to the most holy of Star Wars holidays: Star Wars Day. His latest is an irresistible installment today that invokes the song “Surfin’ Bird” by The Trashmen.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger was, as usual, ahead of the game with a classy May 3rd tweet honoring George Lucas. It featured a photo of the duo sitting in the Millennium Falcon with the caption, “Thank you #georgelucas, for creating the incredible mythology of @starwars”

More from Deadline

Disney Parks tweeted that part of its celebration will be limited-edition Star Wars merchandise on sale at the Disney Hollywood Studios’ Stage 1 Company Store starting May 4.

At Disneyland, the Star Wars-themed Hyperspace Mountain returns, as will special character interactions and new photo spots celebrating the Disney+ original series set in the Star Wars galaxy. There will be a replica of the palace throne from The Book of Boba Fett. The ancient Jedi temple on Tython where Grogu connected with the Force on season two of The Mandalorian will be another new backdrop offered. There will also be character interactions and new Star Wars-themed food.

But all that may be bantha fodder next to what some speculate may be the big treat: A second Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer with a good look at Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • Jared Spurgeon avoids suspension for nasty cross-check: 'That’s not the player I am'

    Jared Spurgeon was merely fined for a dangerous cross-check to Pavel Buchnevich's leg.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Oilers vs. Kings

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings.

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Jets sign GM Cheveldayoff to three-year extension as team heads into busy off-season

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given three more years to get the Winnipeg Jets back on a successful flight path. The general manager confirmed his extension in a Monday press conference between exit meetings with players after the Jets missed the playoffs with a 39-32-11 record. Cheveldayoff, 52, has been the team's only GM since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011. The GM has a lot on his to-do list, starting with a coaching decision. Dave Lowry was named interim head co

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists