Star Wars' Darth Vader actor David Prowse dies aged 85

Star Wars actor David Prowse, who played the physical form of Darth Vader in the original trilogy, has died aged 85 following a short illness.

He portrayed the infamous villain and Luke Skywalker's nemesis in the original trilogy, with the character's voice provided by James Earl Jones.

The news was confirmed in a statement from his agent, Thomas Bowington, this morning reading: "May the force be with him, always! Though famous for playing many monsters – for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives."

He continued by describing his passing as "a heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world".

Though best known for playing Darth Vader, he also achieved notoriety for being the Green Cross Code Man, educating millions in the UK how to safely cross the road and for which he received an MBE in 2000.

