Star Wars confirms Mandalorian crossover in Skeleton Crew trailer

Star Wars fans, hold on to your lightsabers as a trailer has been teased for the new Disney+ original series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The trailer was unveiled by Lucasfilm Studios during Star Wars Celebration 2023. Although it is yet to officially air to a global audience, the previously-announced Jude Law is set to grab some screen time.

Before we get into all things Jude, the galactic trailer shows that the series is set around the same time as The Mandalorian, with The Mandalorian season three space pirate Vane (Marti Matulis) featuring.

With the Star Wars small-screen crossover lined up, it begs the question if more characters from the franchise will pop up in the new show.

Last year it was announced that Jude Law would appear in the show, but little was known. That has now changed, and Jude has been revealed to play a Jedi.

As we wait for more details to come through, at light speed we hope, it is possible that he could be a survivor of the attacks from Order 66 during the rise of the empire.

Order 66 was a top-secret order identifying all Jedi as traitors to the Galactic Republic.

The show is set to follow four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet.

Newcomers Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong will make up the motley band of friends.

The four kids get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy, trying to find their way home and making enemies and allies along the way.

At the event, Jude said: "I was six years old when this galaxy, this world gripped me, blew my mind.

"And I feel like I've been in preparation ever since. It was a total pleasure, I think one of the highlights was working with the incredible, talented people working behind the scenes. It was a true dream come true."

Spider-Man's Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are showrunners on Skeleton Crew and will executive produce along with Star Wars executives Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Directors involved with the project include Watts and Ford, David Lowery (The Green Knight), Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Jake Schreier (Marvel's Thunderbolts), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian) and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

Skeleton Crew is expected to stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2023, with no set date released yet.

The Mandalorian season 3 is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire Skywalker Saga are available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now, as well as on Disney+.

