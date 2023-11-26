Star Wars confirms huge change for future of the franchise

Star Wars has confirmed a huge change for the future of the franchise through the promotion of Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni.

The writer-producer-director, who joined the sci-fi universe almost two decades ago, has started a new position at Lucasfilm.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Filoni revealed that his new role as chief creative officer at the production company will see him involved in the development process at a much earlier stage. "In the past, in a lot of projects I would be brought into, I would see it after it has already been developed a good ways," he said.

"In this new role, it's opened up to basically everything that's going on. When we're planning the future of what we're doing now, I'm involved at the inception phase."

Filoni will be working directly alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and producer Carrie Beck — where he will play an important part in creating the next generation of Star Wars films and TV series.

The multi-talented director notably worked alongside George Lucas in creating the animated Clone Wars, before getting involved in live-action as producer on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

News of Filoni's new job comes after the recent release of his Mandalorian spin-off, Ahsoka. The first series of the Star Wars Rebels sequel became an instant hit following its release in August.

While a second season hasn't yet been confirmed, sources have told Deadline that another instalment is "in the conversation", but added that "nothing is locked in yet".

Lead actress Rosario Dawson — who plays the titular Ahsoka Tano — previously told Empire that she's "manifesting" another season. "I'm absolutely putting it out into the universe. I'm ready. I'm excited. I'm willing. I got my ice packs ready to go for season two and beyond! I would not be mad at that," she said.

Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.





