'Star Wars' writer Chris Terrio says he's never re-written a movie as much as 'Rise of Skywalker'

Screenwriter Chris Terrio has revealed the extent of the re-writes of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The writer of movies like Argo, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League also explained how the revisions were going on as filming was taking place.

It comes from new book The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, just released by Lucasfilm (via Business Insider).

“I’ve never rewritten a film as much as this one,” he reveals in the book.

“It’s like a tide. There’s a new script every morning. But we just keep going at it and going at it, loosely thinking that it’s not good enough. It’s never good enough.”

He goes on: “Luckily, the production team is so good that they can shift and adjust. We’re course-correcting as we go – we’re trying things, and some things don’t work and some things aren’t ambitious enough.

“Some things are overly ambitious. Some things are too dense. Some things are too simple. Some things are too nostalgic. Some things are too out-of-left-field. We’re finding our balance.”

The movie was the worst reviewed of any of the instalments in the Star Wars saga, with a lowly Rotten Tomatoes score of 52%, one percentage point lower than Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Critics and fans took exception to the amount of tacked-on nostalgic moments, which made for a disappointing final chapter in the long-running series for many.

Critics also rounded on the movie's script as a weakness, while Radio 4's Front Row called it 'a naked exercise in retrograde nostalgia that is perfectly content with playing the hits but fails to provide anything new or exciting'.

The movie is now available on digital release.