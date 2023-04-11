Star Wars boss teases that the Daisy Ridley movie isn't far off

Star Wars' upcoming Rey movie may be nearer than thought.

The new project was among three new movies from a galaxy far, far away announced last week during Star Wars Celebration, and will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker as Daisy Ridley's character trains a new generation of Jedi.

Speaking about the project, which will be directed by Ms Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy teased that writer Steven Knight is close to turning in his screenplay for the movie.

Lucas Film - Disney

Related: Star Wars: The Bad Batch confirmed to be ending

"We’ve been working on that [film] for a few years and all of that feeds in to our overall storytelling," she told Yahoo UK.

"So we’ve just got to a point now where we’ve got a wonderful writer in Steven Knight, he’s come on board and we’re going to see a script probably in the next month and a half that we’ve been working on for quite a while. So we’re getting close."

Speaking further about her initial reaction to the project when it was pitched, Kennedy admitted there was "never a time where something is just instantly suggested".

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

Related: Jon Favreau addresses whether new Star Wars movie will feature Grogu

"It’s such an evolution of conversations that we have all the time and we knew coming off of The Rise of Skywalker that we needed to take that further," she elaborated.

"We just didn’t know how far out; we didn’t know exactly what the story might be – but now we have a much better idea.”

Ridley herself appeared at Star Wars Celebration to confirm her return to the franchise, saying: "Thank you Sharmeen for having me back, I’m very thrilled to be continuing this journey."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the entire Skywalker Saga are available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K now, as well as on Disney+.

You Might Also Like