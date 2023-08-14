Star Wars: Ahsoka trailer teases return of Hayden Christensen

Disney+

Star Wars has teased Hayden Christensen's return in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka.

In a new trailer we see mercenary Baylan Skoll question Ahsoka about her former Jedi mentor, saying: "Everyone in the Order knew Anakin Skywalker, few would live to see what he became."

The teaser then cuts between Ahsoka's training under Skywalker during the Clone Wars and her present-day journey. "Don't be afraid, trust your instincts," Christensen can be heard saying as Ashoka duels with Baylan and various droids.

Rebellion pilot Hera Syndulla also makes a brief appearance, assisting Ahsoka as she travels across the galaxy.

Disney+

Related: Star Wars' The Acolyte show will make one big change to franchise

Set to premiere later this month, the Star Wars spin-off picks up with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a new threat emerging in the galaxy.

Ashoka is set after the after the fall of the Empire, meaning that Christensen, who was previously confirmed to be reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, will likely be appearing through a series of flashbacks.

Little is currently known about the exact plot of the series other than Ahsoka being on the hunt for villain Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels.

Ray Stevenson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Natasha Liu Bordizzo will also be joining Dawson as Skoll, Syndulla and Ahsoka's Mandalorian apprentice Sabine Wren.

Getty Images





Related: John Boyega "open" to Star Wars return following previous criticism

Returning to the franchise are David Tennant as the voice the droid Huyang and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, while Eman Esfandi will play the live action debut of Rebels character Ezra Bridger.

Meanwhile, Dawson recently reflected on her character's appearance in the Rebels finale and how it sets up the new spin-off, revealing the character's return was inspired by The Lord of the Rings' Gandalf the White.

Story continues

Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ on August 23.

You Might Also Like