‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Gets August Premiere Date on Disney+ (Video)

“Star Wars: Ahsoka,” the latest series in Disney+’s ever-expanding “Star Wars” empire, has been given a August 23 release date and a teaser. The TV spot, which is available to watch now, will air on Wednesday during the NBA Finals Game 3.

The footage was first revealed at Star Wars Celebration in April. This latest series takes place after the fall of the Empire. Starring Rosario Dawson in its titular role, it “follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.”

More to come…