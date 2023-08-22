‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Whom in New Disney+ Series (Photos)

“Star Wars: Ahsoka,” the highly anticipated live-action series starring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, debuts this week on Disney+.

Dawson reprises the role after appearing in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” though the character made her debut in the 2008 animated film “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and the subsequent animated series of the same name.

Ahsoka is the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), the Jedi who turned to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader. She in turn had her own apprentice, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) but the two had a falling out.

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” includes other characters from “The Clone Wars” and its sequel series “Star Wars: Rebels,” including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Huyang (David Tennant). Although teased, fans have yet to see images of Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfadi) or Anakin Skywalker.

There’s also a slew of new characters, including Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakno).

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in “Star Wars” Ahsoka (Lucasfilm)

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson)

Ahsoka Tano is the former padawan (apprentice) of Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi who would turn to the Dark Side and become Darth Vader. She is a member of the Togruta species, known for their orange skin and head tails. After the Clone Wars, she aided rebels against the Galactic Empire. She’s recommended to train Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) but leaves him in the care of the Mandalorian. She pilots a T-6 Jedi shuttle and wields dual lightsabers.

Dawson made her feature film debut in “Kids” and has gone on to star in “Rent,” “Sin City,” and more.

Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) in “Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm)

Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo)

Sabine is a Mandalorian warrior who apprenticed under Ahsoka. She is also a talented artist who enjoys racing on speeders.

Liu Bordizzo is an Australian actress who previously appeared in Netflix’s “Society” and “Day Shift.”

Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) in “Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm)

Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

Hera Syndulla is a former Rebel leader turned New Republic general. She is from the Twi’lek species and has two head-tails and green skin. She is also a gifted pilot and helms the Ghost with her loyal droid Chopper.

Winstead has appeared in variety of roles including the soap opera “Passions,” horror films “Final Destination 3” and “The Thing” and the black comedy series “Fargo.” She’s married to “Star Wars” actor Ewan McGregor.

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) in “Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm)

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen)

Thrawn was a high ranking leader in the Galactic Empire who was exiled. He is a brilliant military strategist and tactician. As a member of the Chiss species, Thrawn has blue skin and red eyes.

Lars Mikkelsen voiced “Thrawn” in “Star Wars: Rebels” and reprises the role in “Ahsoka.”

Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) in “Star Wars: Ahsoka”

Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto)

During the events of “The Mandalorian,” Ahsoka Tano bested Morgan Elsbeth in combat and claimed her Beskar spear. Elsbeth was then taken into custody. She is associated with the Nightsisters but considers Thrawn her master.

Inosanto is the daughter of martial arts legend Dan Inosanto and the goddaughter of Bruce Lee. She has appeared as stuntwoman in many series, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) in “Star Wars: Ahsoka)

Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson)

Baylan Skoll is a Force user who wields and orange lightsaber. His apprentice is Shin Hati.

Stevenson was known for his roles in “Punisher: War Zone” and “Rome.” He died unexpectedly in May before “Ahsoka” premiered at age 58.

Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) in “Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm)

Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno)

Very little is known about Shin Hati other than she is Baylan Skoll’s apprentice and also wields and orange lightsaber. She is a fearsome warrior.

Ukranian-American actress Sakno previously appeared in “Pacific Rim: Uprising.”

Marrok (Paul Darnell) in “Star Wars: Ahsoka” (Lucasfilm)

Marrok (Paul Darnell)

Marrok is a mercenary hired by Morgan Elsbeth. He wields a double side lightsaber he can whirl like a helicopter blade.

Darnell is a stuntman who has appeared in “The Mandalorian” and Henry Cavill’s Superman stunt double.

