Star USC wide receiver Drake London out for year after fracturing ankle on TD catch

USC wide receiver Drake London is out for the remainder of the 2021 season after he fractured his ankle making a touchdown catch against Arizona on Saturday.

London caught a TD pass with less than five minutes to go in the first half of USC's win over Arizona. But he didn't get up after the play as he was in immediate pain after making the catch. USC's training staff put an air cast on London's lower right leg and he was carted off the field.

Interim coach Donte Williams announced on Sunday night that London would miss the rest of the season.

London has been one of the best wide receivers in college football in 2021. He had nine catches for 81 yards and two TDs in the first half of Saturday's game and finishes the season with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven scores in just eight games.

The junior was the favorite target of USC QBs Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart and it wasn’t even close. No other USC player has more than 32 catches of 396 yards this season. The two USC QBs have thrown for 2,522 yards so far, meaning London has accounted for over 40% of the team’s passing production this season.

London had 33 catches for 502 yards and three scores in 2020 and 39 catches for 567 yards and five scores as a freshman in 2019. He still could be one of the first wide receivers off the board in the 2022 NFL draft if he decides to declare and he’s given a clean bill of health by NFL teams.

USC, 4-4, has games against Arizona State, Cal, UCLA and BYU to finish the season. The Trojans need to win two of those games to become bowl eligible.