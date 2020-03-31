Cast of 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' meet up online for isolation group chat

Star Trek: The Next Generation (Credit: CBS/Paramount)

The cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation beamed in for a video chat with cast-mate Marina Sirtis yesterday, to help celebrate her birthday.

The one and only Sir Patrick Stewart, LeVar Burton, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Wil Wheaton all hit Zoom for the online get-together.

Or Picard, Geordi La Forge, Data, Riker, Worf, Dr. Beverly Crusher and Wesley Crusher, as they're known in the much beloved sci-fi series.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, Sirtis, who played Deanna Troi in the show, said: “I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules.”

I have the best friends in the world. Considering everything, this was the best birthday present. #TNGRules. pic.twitter.com/p669BFyfkK — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) March 30, 2020

Added McFadden: “Different shot, but same amazing group. What a blast it was to chat away....and laugh. felt so good.”

The show is a favourite among Trek fans, running for seven seasons from 1987 to 1994, and through four feature films too.

Stewart, Spiner, Frakes and Sirtis have all also appeared in the recent spin-off series Star Trek: Picard, which found Stewart reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

The show, which has been praised for its darker tone than other Star Trek series, aired its first season finale in the US last week.

It has already been confirmed for a second 10-episode season by CBS.

Stewart has recently been taking to his Twitter page to read Shakespeare’s sonnets, while adhering to the coronavirus lockdown.